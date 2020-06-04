ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 182 ($2.39) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 167 ($2.20) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($3.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 178 ($2.34) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 206.30 ($2.71).

CTEC traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 202.80 ($2.67). The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97).

In other news, insider Dr John McAdam bought 23,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £39,639.51 ($52,143.53). Also, insider Brian May bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

