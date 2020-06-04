Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) Receives €49.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.33 ($57.36).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCAP. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of CCAP traded up €0.26 ($0.30) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €19.00 ($22.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,029 shares. Corestate Capital has a one year low of €14.92 ($17.35) and a one year high of €45.80 ($53.26). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

