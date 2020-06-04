Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJREF. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.50 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 54,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,876. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $285.43 million for the quarter.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

