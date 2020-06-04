Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $335.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.14 on Wednesday, reaching $310.78. The stock had a trading volume of 353,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $242.50 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.