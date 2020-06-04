CoTrader Price Reaches $0.0000 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a total market cap of $617,489.41 and $2,969.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00041760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.12 or 0.04417627 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00053400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002890 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010175 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.