Covesting Hits Market Capitalization of $3.91 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and YoBit. Covesting has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $35,307.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

About Covesting

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

