Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $477,049,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,256,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Humana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,129,000 after acquiring an additional 841,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Humana by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,559,000 after acquiring an additional 363,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.42.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded down $5.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $388.16. 44,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,532. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $412.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

