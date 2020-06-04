Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,550 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.67. 340,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,205,117. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $181.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

