Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,985 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.0% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.5% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 34,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $650,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 132.5% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 21,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,814,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,701,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.05. The stock has a market cap of $221.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

