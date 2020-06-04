Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,525 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.6% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 10,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 66,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

SBUX traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.74. 394,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,113,129. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.49. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,756. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.