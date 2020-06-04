Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 24,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.81.

AMGN traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.45. 1,685,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,038. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.56 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

