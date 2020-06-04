Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.8% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after buying an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,630,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,844,000 after buying an additional 41,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.30. 2,316,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,219. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.74 and its 200-day moving average is $243.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

