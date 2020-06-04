Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Hill-Rom comprises approximately 2.1% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hill-Rom worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

NYSE HRC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.37. 16,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,741. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

