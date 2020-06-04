Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,960 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,767. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.