Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 875.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.80. 1,673,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

