Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 1.5% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 249,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,315 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 161,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,914,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after purchasing an additional 556,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.67. 180,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.39. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $90.01.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

