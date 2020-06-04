Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.84 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.8% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $811,672,000 after buying an additional 58,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $546.17. The company had a trading volume of 609,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,683. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.73.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

