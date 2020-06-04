Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $476,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,589,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,543,000 after purchasing an additional 103,755 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,164,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 882,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 838,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,701,000 after purchasing an additional 51,078 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,445. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $211.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.28 and its 200 day moving average is $184.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

