Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.9% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,988. The firm has a market cap of $197.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.