Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $30.06. 233,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,072. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

