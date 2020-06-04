Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $4.59 Million in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up 1.7% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $135,947,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,136,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 639,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,613,000 after acquiring an additional 318,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 473,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 277,365 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,341,000 after acquiring an additional 239,934 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,158 shares of company stock worth $14,375,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

NYSE BR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

