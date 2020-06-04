Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 320 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 29,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

NYSE APD traded down $4.67 on Thursday, hitting $243.79. The stock had a trading volume of 53,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,439. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.79 and a 200-day moving average of $228.55.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

