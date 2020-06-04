Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 760 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,338,757,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,724,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.86. 4,807,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,522,694. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $293.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

