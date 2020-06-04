Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $7.75 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,000. Visa accounts for 2.9% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $193.88. The company had a trading volume of 537,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,362. The stock has a market cap of $381.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.34. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

