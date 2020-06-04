Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,968 shares during the period. Crowdstrike accounts for about 7.7% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned 0.06% of Crowdstrike worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after buying an additional 1,628,963 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,587,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after buying an additional 1,391,054 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $94.94. 667,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943,045. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion and a PE ratio of -122.46.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $2,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 500 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $31,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,161,433 shares of company stock valued at $658,655,485. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

