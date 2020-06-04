Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s (DMTGF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Friday, May 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMTGF remained flat at $$9.18 on Wednesday. 22,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

