Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lifted by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,173 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 8.8% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mirova US LLC owned 0.07% of Danaher worth $66,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after buying an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after buying an additional 592,810 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 21.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,630,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,507,356.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total transaction of $1,824,028.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.50. 1,693,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,093. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

