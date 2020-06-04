DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (DEX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 26th

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.28. 25,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,400. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

