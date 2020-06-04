DecentBet (DBET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $380,800.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $380,800.00 and $36.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00041760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.12 or 0.04417627 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00053400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002890 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010175 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

