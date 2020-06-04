Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DECK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.94.

NYSE DECK traded down $12.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.92 and a 200 day moving average of $161.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $214.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $356,690.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,223. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $90,450,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $96,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,944,000 after acquiring an additional 419,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $66,379,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $27,938,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

