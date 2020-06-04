Dinastycoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $964.00 (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Dinastycoin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Dinastycoin has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $964.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin (CRYPTO:DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,970,449,042 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

