Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $415.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a hold rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.67.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $7.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.98. 544,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,934. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $394.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.46.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

