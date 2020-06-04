Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DCI. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Donaldson stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 428,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,252. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Donaldson has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $58.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 458,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Donaldson by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Donaldson by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 134,345 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Donaldson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

