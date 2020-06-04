DP Eurasia’s (DPEU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of DPEU stock traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 33 ($0.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,318. DP Eurasia has a 12-month low of GBX 31.40 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.34). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 520.07.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

