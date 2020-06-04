eBoost Price Reaches $0.0017 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $172,336.38 and $162.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00481394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003192 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

