EchoLink (EKO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21,689.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $524,975.26 and approximately $21,689.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00041760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.12 or 0.04417627 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00053400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002890 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010175 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

