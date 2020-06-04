Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Lifted by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 381.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $221.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

