Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Raised by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 6.7% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ecolab worth $50,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

ECL traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $221.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

