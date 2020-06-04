Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 200.62% from the company’s current price.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 267,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

