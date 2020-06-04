Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,845 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $38,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,438,000 after purchasing an additional 226,620 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $150.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.29.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 881,320 shares of company stock valued at $129,480,488 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.