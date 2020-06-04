Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ERJ opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. HSBC raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Embraer from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

