Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

EMR traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $62.68. 1,641,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $64.66. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.