Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Purchased by Carlyle Group Inc.

Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,750,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Enviva Partners makes up about 14.4% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 37.94% of Enviva Partners worth $340,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 105.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 106,299 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 476,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after buying an additional 86,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 6,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 33.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter.

EVA stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $34.31. 69,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,769. Enviva Partners LP has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -569.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $204.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 453.33%.

EVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

