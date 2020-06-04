Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EFX. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.80.

NYSE EFX traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.20. Equifax has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.34.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Equifax by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $27,443,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Equifax by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $30,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

