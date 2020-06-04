Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESNT. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.70.

NYSE ESNT traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,155. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 64.46%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,554.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Casale bought 50,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 90,935 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,530,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2,941.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 258,525 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

