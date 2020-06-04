Ether-1 (ETHO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,480.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $245,708.75 and approximately $11,480.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00063163 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00193775 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 47,068,049 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

