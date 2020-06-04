Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading 19.6% Higher This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including EXX, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and Hotbit. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $382,463.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.55 or 0.02456211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00070463 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 212,026,255 coins and its circulating supply is 169,996,843 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, EXX, Cryptopia and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.