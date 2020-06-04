Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.79) price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of ERM traded up GBX 64 ($0.84) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 838 ($11.02). The company had a trading volume of 416,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,010. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 772.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,051.10. The firm has a market cap of $819.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 12 month low of GBX 644 ($8.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86).

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

