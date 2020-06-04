Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Point Break Capital Management LLC

Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.6% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 73.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 123,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 4.4% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 256.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 40,121 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 77.8% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,785 shares of company stock worth $14,862,081. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.74.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.99. 11,420,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,901,986. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $240.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $647.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.