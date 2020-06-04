Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.0% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.74.

Shares of FB traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,184,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,901,986. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $240.90. The stock has a market cap of $647.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.88 and its 200 day moving average is $198.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,785 shares of company stock worth $14,862,081. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.